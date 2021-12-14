The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested, shortly before 5:00 p.m. this Tuesday, the security guard who had wounded three people with a firearm – one of them is in critical condition – at the headquarters of the Securitas company in Tarragona and he had fled. In the flight he also shot at an agent, who was wounded. The regional police kept Eugen S. surrounded, who had barricaded himself in a farmhouse about 10 kilometers from Reus. After an exchange of fire with the Special Intervention Groups (GHG) in which the aggressor was injured, the agents managed to arrest him alive.

The event began after 11 a.m., when Eugen S., about 45 years old, approached the security company where he had worked, in the center of Tarragona, armed and opened fire on the workers. That first shooting has left three people injured, all taken to hospital. One of them is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition.

Lucas Aliti, owner of a pizzeria near the company, heard after 11.00 the shouts of a female voice calling for help and, shortly after, a loud detonation. The aggressor fled the scene quickly in a gray Citroën and the Mossos have been able to restore traffic and normalcy in a short time in the neighborhood, in the heart of Tarragona. According to sources in the investigation, the man is a former employee of the security company and could suffer from some type of mental disorder.

The Mossos d’Esquadra activated the Cage device to locate and arrest him as soon as possible. During the persecution, which lasted almost six hours, a regional police officer was injured when he was shot in the arm. The mosso he was evacuated by helicopter.

The man continued his armed escape. According to sources in the investigation, he owns four pistols and a rifle, although for now it is unknown what weapons he used in the shooting and in the incident with the Mossos. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the regional police confirmed that they had located the man on the outskirts of the town of Riudoms, in a farmhouse next to an open field. The police have asked the population not to approach the police station “for their safety and that of the police officers who are working.”