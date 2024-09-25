The Mossos d’Esquadra and the main unions of the force have distanced themselves this Tuesday from the self-defence training that the extrajudicial eviction company Desokupa has announced that it will provide from November to some 200 Catalan police officers. The owner of Desokupa, Daniel Esteve, announced last month that he had signed an agreement with the Unified Police Union (SUP) to provide a self-defence course to thousands of police officers, a training that he later added will include security guards and members of other security forces, including the Mossos.

The agreement with the police union sparked a controversy, which even reached Congress, given Esteve’s relationship with far-right movements and the controversial methods used by Desokupa to evict homes, which has given rise to multiple complaints of coercion or minor injuries. Sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra have stressed to EFE that there is no agreement with Desokupa for the training of officers of the force, so if there are police officers who follow these courses they will do so on a private basis, something very difficult to control, they stress. They also stress that the courses given by Desokupa would not have any validity or recognition before the Department of the Interior as police training.

The Mossos d’Esquadra unions SAP-FEPOL, SME and USPAC have expressed a similar opinion, denying that they have signed agreements with the company Desokupa to train their members in self-defence. In this regard, they agree with the Interior Ministry that the officers who have been able to sign up for these training courses will have done so on an individual basis. Following the agreement between Desokupa and the SUP, the Ministry of the Interior opened an information file and requested a legal report to determine whether the agreement may affect the public subsidies received by the union.

The controversy reached Congress thanks to the Sumar Parliamentary Group, which registered eight questions directed at Grande-Marlaska in which it questioned, among other things, that “violent civilian groups train active members of the police”, in reference to Esteve’s company. He was also criticised by CC OO, the union with which the SUP has had a collaboration agreement since 2015. “After this training agreement with the Desokupa company, which we consider dangerous for democracy, CC OO will consider continuing the collaboration agreement”, said the union.

