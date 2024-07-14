A recent study from the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that the desert moss, Syntrichia caninervis, may have the potential to grow on Mars. This extraordinary plant It is able to withstand extremely difficult conditions, such as intense cold, drought And gamma radiation.

The potential of the moss Syntrichia caninervis

Scientists have conducted various laboratory tests on this plant, discovering that the moss can survive at temperatures up to 196 degrees below zero and doses of gamma radiation that would be lethal to most other plants. It has also been tested in Martian-like atmospheric conditions, demonstrating regeneration of the 100% within one month.

This discovery could have important implications for the future of space exploration. The moss Syntrichia caninervis could be used as pioneer plant to create sustainable human habitats on Mars, thanks to its unique resilience.

