“Today ‘La Zanzara’ is closing its doors. Last episode, then we’ll be back (maybe) in September”, the announcement launched on X by David Parenzo sets social media alight. The surprise stop on a Wednesday at the end of July and that ‘maybe’ added to the goodbye in September worries fans of the program hosted by Parenzo together with Giuseppe Cruciani on Radio 24.

“Take away that ‘maybe’ or you’ll have a fleet of people outside your house who will try to kill you”, writes Matteo, somewhere between threatening and ironic. Another user who signs himself Titmouse is also worried: “Oh! We’re not joking! Go on holiday, have fun, but – he warns in the comments – in September you have to be fully charged! There’s a fight to be had!”. Elisabetta, on the other hand, laughs about it, taking the ‘maybe’ as a joke or a superstitious ritual: “You’ve been saying you’re not coming back for 20 years”, she recalls.

But there are also the ‘anti-Zanzara’ who cling to that ‘maybe’ as if it were a hope. “I wish that in September the Sole 24 Ore would do a good disinfestation!”, writes Claudio. And Andrea goes heavy: “It would be nice if you never reopened. You are the height of barbarism and vulgarity. Paid for and steered”, he writes.

The detractors however appear to be clearly in the minority in an avalanche of ‘orphans’ who half-jokingly and half-seriously feign desperation for the abandonment of their reference program. “Tiger I need you to fight against the Right, you can’t leave us a month and a half like this”, writes Daniele while Marco protests: “You could have at least made it to Friday. Damned”.