It was one of the most anticipated series on Apple TV + and the truth is that in its early stages – at the moment there are two chapters available of about an hour in length – It does not disappoint, although it does not impress either. We talk about ‘The Mosquito Coast ‘, the new adaptation of the novel by Paul Theroux in serial format, by Neil cross. Allie Fox, who gives life Justin theroux – nephew of the author of the book, by the way – is a misunderstood genius, an inventor who makes a poor living as handymen wherever they leave him. He lives together with his wife, Margot (Melissa george) and their two children, Dina and Charlie (Logan polish Y Gabriel Bateman). Both educate them at home, with devotion but also under strict conditions: no mobile phones, no movies, no series, no television.

But things, financially, do not seem to be going well. After a remarkable household presentation, we discovered that a foreclosure is planned on the house the Foxes live in. Allie has not even managed to patent the machine to make ice using fire as energy and they are with water up to their necks. As if that were not enough, for a few days the inventor has been followed by a black car. After being discovered, Allie warns the family: they have to leave the United States and go to Mexico.

And that is the great mystery that the series points to and that neither the viewer nor the kids know about. What did Allie and Margot do to end up being persecuted by the Government? Why don’t you tell your kids? The strong anti-consumer and anti-capitalist convictions that both hold seem to be the key. Every camera shot, every gesture and every reflection of Allie is oriented to put on the table the exacerbated consumerism of a society clinging to fierce capitalism, in which people without resources are left out, like those who do not want to participate in the rules of the game. All this creates a tension with the kids. Family drama, mystery and, yes, something of a thriller, because the action scenes, which exist, are well planned.

The Fox family.

Stand out in the set the wonderful photography from Alex Disenhof, taken care of to the smallest detail and, often, playing with spectacular drone panoramas. It is not, however, a surprise. If Apple TV + is being characterized for something, it is by providing its few series with a very careful and very cinematographic aesthetic and here it is also noticeable that it has been Rupert wyatt, responsible for ‘The Origin of the Planet of the Apes’, who has been behind the cameras in the first two episodes.

The end of the second chapter leaves, without a doubt, wanting more. Perhaps also because, at this point, one has become fond of this atypical family exquisitely interpreted where there is also room for humor – the dance that Melissa George and Logan Polish mark is to frame. A series that will have to be tracked.

The first two episodes of ‘The Mosquito Coast’ are available on Apple TV +.