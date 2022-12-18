Often, people who receive an unusual gift do not know what to do with it, how to care for it. As a result, the animal suffers: it gets sick, experiences severe stress and dies, the director of the zoo explained.

“The rabbit is not just a cute fluffy. This is a living being with its own characteristics and character. Its content has many nuances that not everyone is ready to follow,” Akulova added.

She urged not to give any rabbits or other animals without prior agreement with the future owner. “A person must decide on his own to acquire a pet, carefully weighing his strengths and capabilities before that. After all, an animal is not a toy, but a full-fledged member of the family, which also needs attention and care, ”concluded the director of the Moscow Zoo.

