General Director of the Moscow Zoo Svetlana Akulova told how the animals of the Moscow Zoo celebrated the New Year.

All New Year’s Eve at the zoo there were staff on duty to keep order and comfort of the animals. In honor of the holiday, the pets were given a festive table – they all received their favorite delicacies and toys.

So, a little sweet was added to the traditional diet of the polar bear – frozen viburnum and lingonberries. Elephants on ordinary days eat grass, hay, tree branches, and for the New Year’s table they received apples, bananas and pears.

Pandas, in addition to bamboo, ate carrots, apples, and panda cakes (cereal bread made from rice, corn, soy, eggs, vegetable oil, salt, sugar and calcium). The monkeys happily ate sugar-free yoghurts and bananas.

Even the giraffe Samson, who is on a therapeutic diet because of his venerable age, received a New Year’s treat – a banana.

In addition, all residents of the Moscow Zoo were presented with gifts for the New Year – toys and various objects to enrich the environment. The pandas received a box with a bow that contained straw and a carnation, the smell of which they love. Arctic foxes and sables were given round balls and boxes. Seals and penguins received balls to play.

Soon the animal enclosures will be decorated with live spruce trees donated to the Moscow Zoo by businessmen from the capital.

