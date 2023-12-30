Capybaras Kuzma and Malaya living at the Moscow Zoo gave birth to their third offspring in a year, this time they gave birth to two cubs. The press service of the institution reported this on December 30 in the Telegram channel.

“On December 15, two capybara cubs were born at the Moscow Zoo. This is already the third offspring for their parents Kuzma and Malaya. The first cub went to Yekaterinburg last year, and three more are now living with their family; they were born this summer,” the text says.

The message is accompanied by footage of the cubs being four days old.

It is noted that the pregnancy lasted five months, which is the usual time for capybaras. At the same time, apart from a slight increase in the diet, no special intervention was required from specialists, since the animals are very independent in this aspect. The participation of zoo staff was also not required during the birth.

After the cubs were born, they were examined by a veterinarian. The institution added that the babies were born healthy and are currently constantly with their mother. You can see capybaras in their winter home if the mother wants to take them out, representatives of the Moscow Zoo said.

As noted on website government of Moscow, the capybara family has now become the record holder for the number of cubs, and at the end of the year claims to be the main large family of the zoo.

Earlier, on December 13, the director of the Moscow Zoo, Svetlana Akulova, reported on her Telegram channel that the little panda born there in the summer stood on all four paws. Akulova then showed the baby’s achievements in her Telegram channel.