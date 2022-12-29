The employees of the Moscow Zoo congratulated the polar bear Dixon on the upcoming New Year. This was announced on December 29 in her Telegram channel by the director general of the institution Svetlana Akulova.

“In his outdoor enclosure, zoologists hung a pine tree, which was “dressed up” with apples, and a New Year’s gift was placed under it,” she wrote.

In the box for the bear, they prepared meat, fish oil and herring, which the bear loves very much.

“The bear really liked the pine – he sniffed it for a long time and with great interest and tasted it, chewed on the needles,” Akulova continued.

The tree was suspended from above so that Dixon reached out to him, worked out the muscles that needed it.

On September 5, the Ministry of Ecology and Rational Nature Management of the Krasnoyarsk Territory said that a wounded polar bear was found in the north of the region.

After an examination and X-ray by specialists, about 40–50 holes from buckshot of various diameters were found in the animal. Later, the animal was brought to the territory of the Moscow Zoo. It was named Dixon, after the place where the animal was found.

On September 25, the predator’s paws began to move. Akulova said that to develop the movement of the paws of the animal, veterinarians regularly tickle them with a brush.

On October 28, a polar bear from Dikson swam for the first time in the pool of a new enclosure