In Moscow, the traffic police suspended the issuance of licenses and registration of cars due to a failure

The State Road Safety Inspectorate (STSI) has suspended the provision of government services for issuing driver's licenses and vehicle registration. Problems affected inspection units in Moscow.

The cause was a technical glitch

The Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate emphasized that the issuance of licenses and registration of cars has been temporarily stopped. The reason was a technical failure in the operation of information resources in the traffic police departments. However, the timing of the resumption of these services has not been announced.

Currently, specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of a technical failure. Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate

The State Traffic Inspectorate reported that the problems had been partially resolved two hours after the failure. They clarified that the provision of public services was resumed by the traffic police units located in the flagship multifunctional centers.

Photo: Yuri Martyanov / Kommersant

In the fall, due to a glitch in the traffic police system, vehicle registration was difficult

At the beginning of October, the traffic police departments recorded large queues that formed due to a large-scale technical failure. It was clarified that because of it, it was difficult to register cars and issue driver’s licenses.

Related materials:

In this regard, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs asked Russians to refrain from visiting the registration and examination departments of the traffic police until the problems are resolved and to treat the situation with understanding. It took several days to fix the problems.

Failures in the operation of State Traffic Inspectorate systems have been observed before

In November 2022, the traffic police also warned about interruptions in registration for exams and car registration in Moscow due to technological work. Then the inspection clarified that the cause of the failure may be related to work to improve data processing speed and equipment modernization. They promised to provide all services to Russians on a first-come, first-served basis.

Photo: Alexey Sukhorukov / RIA Novosti

In addition, the issuance of driver's licenses and vehicle registration in Moscow was also suspended in September 2022. Similar problems were recorded in the capital at the end of March of the same year. The traffic police explained this by technical work on the information resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.