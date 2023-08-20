Moscow Railways: Kursk station is currently operating as normal

The Moscow Railway (MZhD, a branch of the Russian Railways) spoke about the operation of the Kursk station after the attack by the Ukrainian drone. This is reported RIA News.

“Currently, the Kursk railway station is operating normally. Railway workers carry out repair and restoration work. The movement of trains through the station was not interrupted, ”the news agency quoted the company as saying.

The attack on the railway station in Kursk became known earlier on August 20. A Ukrainian drone crashed into the roof of a building, after which it caught fire.

Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, revealed the consequences of a drone attack on the railway station in Kursk. The head of the region said that five people were injured in the incident, two of whom refused medical assistance.