The Moscow prosecutor’s office took control of establishing the causes and circumstances that led to the fire of the train car at the metro station “Sportivnaya” of the capital’s subway. On Monday, February 27, it was reported on website departments.

“On behalf of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office, the work of emergency and operational services is coordinated by the Deputy Prosecutor of the Moscow Metro, Vladimir Averchenko,” the city news agency reports. “Moscow” Prosecutor’s message.

The incident occurred earlier on February 27 at the Sportivnaya station of the Sokolnicheskaya line of the Moscow metro. The station was temporarily closed to passengers due to a fire in a train car, the website writes. kp.ru.

Due to the incident, the movement of trains on the Sokolnicheskaya line from the Park Kultury station to the Universitet station was stopped. For passengers, 40 buses were allocated, which ran between closed stations. For trains in the opposite direction, the intervals have been increased.

At 21:05 a fire on an area of ​​1 sq. m was eliminated. The fire was assigned the first rank of complexity, writes “Reedus”. According to the channel “Star”The fire was caused by a problem with the electric motor.

Metro staff evacuated people. None of the passengers were hurt. The train was removed from the line, train traffic was restored. The station is currently open for entry and exit of passengers.