The Moscow prosecutor’s office began an investigation in connection with the death of a teenager in the north-east of the capital after purchasing a cylinder with nitrous oxide, the press service reported on January 16 departments…

The body of a young man born in 2004 was found in an apartment in a residential building on Kuchin Lane on January 14.

“According to preliminary information, shortly before his death, the minor made an order for the delivery of a cylinder, presumably filled with nitrous oxide (laughing gas),” the department noted.

During the audit, the circumstances and reasons for what happened will be established, and an assessment will be made of compliance with the requirements of federal legislation on minors, including the actions of parents to fulfill their responsibilities for raising a child, the prosecutor’s office added.

On January 1, 2021, a ban on the retail sale of nitrous oxide N2O and its promotion on the Internet began in Russia. The law was signed on December 29 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The document specifies that nitrous oxide is an intoxicating substance, and therefore it is prohibited to use and consume it by citizens for other purposes (for medical purposes). It is also prohibited to manufacture, manufacture, supply, store, transport and ship it for other than medical, industrial or technical use.

In March 2020, a 13-year-old girl with a bag on her head was found dead in the village of Yarega of the Komi Republic, writes “Gazeta.ru”… Forensic experts established that the schoolgirl died of respiratory asphyxiation – there was a plastic bag on her head, and a can of nitrous oxide lay nearby.