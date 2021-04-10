In Moscow, cybercriminals began to record the voices of bank customers during telephone conversations in order to then use the audio recordings to process loans. This was reported on April 10 at the press service of the capital’s police.

As added in law enforcement agencies, banks can collect biometric data of customers, including voice, for security checks, but recently fraudsters have begun to use this.

It is noted that after the conversation, residents of Moscow notice the loss of money from bank accounts.

“Knowing that some banks provide a service for issuing a loan based on biometric data, attackers make calls to bank customers who already have a voice recognition service connected and ask questions that only need to be answered“ yes ”or“ no ”. The conversation is recorded, and after the answers are used by fraudsters to obtain loans for their victims “, – quoted TASS press service of the Moscow police.

Law enforcement officers ask bank customers to beat them with extreme caution in case of suspicious calls, and also advise not to share their card details with anyone. If a bank client still wants to submit his biometric data, then it is better to do this during a personal visit to a credit institution. In addition, the bank’s clients can set a withdrawal limit. If the user noticed unusual transactions on their cards, then they should immediately block them.

Earlier, on April 6, the head of the Zecurion analytical center, Vladimir Ulyanov, said that a critical mistake made by users is the very fact of opening a suspicious letter that comes to e-mail.

He noted that the letter may contain a link, clicking on which will lead to the fact that spyware will appear on the computer. After that, fraudsters can start extorting money from the user for the non-dissemination of allegedly compromising data.