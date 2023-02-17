The deputies of the Lower House unanimously agree not to comply with the Social Charter of the Council of Europe and twenty other agreements signed with the organization
The State Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament) unanimously adopted on Thursday a law on the termination of international treaties of the Council of Europe, in which Moscow has not really participated since March 2022. According to the Russian agency TASS, the deputies approved the refusal to comply with the Social Charter of the Council of Europe and
