Military Commissar of Moscow: test mailing of subpoenas is possible after the adoption of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers

The military commissar of Moscow, Maxim Loktev, explained his words about the test agendas through the State Services. His commentary leads TASS.

He explained that test distribution of digital agendas is possible only after the adoption of the relevant resolution of the Cabinet.

“Testing of the digital agenda service will begin only after the adoption of the relevant decree of the government of the Russian Federation,” Loktev said.

Prior to this, the Moscow military commissar announced that the test mailing of subpoenas through the State Services would begin in the spring of 2023. In a live broadcast organized by Moskovsky Komsomolets, Loktev also drew attention to the fact that conscripts will be notified of the need to appear at the military registration and enlistment office by sending SMS notifications and phone calls.

At the same time, the military commissar of Moscow stressed that “with regard to everything else, the current legislation has not changed, the procedure for sending citizens to military service has remained the same.”

On April 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on electronic subpoenas and a unified register of those liable for military service. According to the document, the electronic summons will be considered delivered from the moment it is posted in the citizen’s personal account on the State Services portal.