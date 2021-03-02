The Kremlin, a word that means in Russian fortress or citadel, is a construction present in practically all Russian medieval cities. The one in Moscow, the best known in the world, is not the oldest, but it is the largest and inside its walls it houses the center of power of the country, as well as several churches, cathedrals, a formidable bell tower, various historic buildings, museums and the legendary Congress Center, home to the great conclaves of the CPSU, the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

The territory bounded by the two and a half kilometers of red brick wall (before it had been made of wood and later made of stone) has an area of ​​27 hectares. Its perimeter includes 20 towersOne of them, the Spásskaya (of Salvation) has the clock that sets the time for the Moscow strip and serves as a reference for the rest of the time zones throughout the country. The Kremlin enclosure has the oldest cathedral in the city, that of the Assumption (15th century), and one of its oldest churches, that of the Nativity (14th century). There are also two other cathedrals, that of the Annunciation (15th century) and that of the Archangel Michael (16th century), where the tombs of all the tsars are found until the 17th century, after which the Russian monarchs were in the cathedral. of Saint Peter and Saint Paul of Saint Petersburg.

The Moscow Kremlin also includes gardens and a large palatial area built between the 18th and 19th centuries: the Senate Palace, the Arsenal, the Armory and the Grand Kremlin Palace. The Senate Palace houses the administrative offices of the Presidency, where the Vladimir Putin’s office and his residence, although he actually lives in Novo Ogariovo, on the outskirts of Moscow. The Great Palace was completed in the mid-nineteenth century on the location where Ivan III, the first Russian sovereign to inhabit the fortress, had his fortress.

Above, the Kremlin seen from Red Square with Saint Basil’s Cathedral in the background; in the middle, a soldier with a falcon in front of one of the cathedrals in the enclosure; and a statue of Stalin in his grave, next to the wall. / EFE / AFP

One of the most profound reforms undertaken within the Kremlin was the one carried out in 1934, when the communist dictator, Iósif Stalin, was at the head of the USSR. The beautiful rooms of San Andrés and San Alejandro were converted into a huge rectangular gallery to organize the sessions of the Supreme Soviet (Parliament). But the legislative body went to the background as the Central Committee of the CPSU and its Politburo, elected in the party congresses, were the center of power.

After a reconstruction that finished with remarkable historical and artistic treasures, the rectangular hall with benches in line was used only for five congresses of the party. That long stay, however, was recovered after the disintegration of the USSR as the seat of the Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Federation and lived through the debates during the deep constitutional crisis, which occurred in the autumn of 1993, which led to the dissolution of Parliament, the bombing of its building, located about five kilometers west of the Kremlin, and the reinforcement of the then president, Borís Yeltsin.

From 1961, the great meetings of the Soviet Communist Party began to take place in the Kremlin Palace of Congresses, a more modern construction ordered by Khrushiov. Today is a entertainment room.

After 1970, when the first president was Leonid Brezhnev, the Supreme Soviet of the USSR moved to the so-called Building 14 of the Kremlin, built on the site where the Chúdov monastery and the Voznesensky convent previously existed. Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, made the Supreme Soviet a permanent legislative body in 1989. After the breakup of the USSR, its chamber was converted into a room for press conferences. The underground streams they damaged the foundations of Building 14 and it had to be demolished in 2016. As for the rectangular room of the Grand Palace, Yeltsin ordered in 1994, sixty years after its dismantling, to restore the San Andrés and San Alejandro rooms again.

Parallel stories



The first written mention of Moscow dates back to April 4, 1147, when a feast took place on the occasion of Dolgoruki’s alliance with Prince Sviatoslav of Chernigov. The agape took place at the top of the Borovitsky mound, where it was built the first wooden KremlinIn 1156, it suffered several fires in later years. During the XV-XVI centuries it was considered a truly impregnable fortress. It was never taken by storm.

The tsar who lived the longest in the Kremlin was Ivan the TerribleHe was on the throne for almost forty years, longer even than Stalin. His reputation for cruelty fueled numerous legends, including the one that he killed his son in a fit of rage. Another legend referring to Ivan IV places in his reign the construction of the dungeons and torture chambers present in the basements of the fortress. In the basement of the Kremlin there are still numerous corridors and galleries, supposedly in disuse, although some scholars believe that they could currently house some type of warehouse or even a nuclear shelter.

After the tsar in 1712 Peter I the Great, the reformer and creator of modern Russia, decided to move the capital to Saint Petersburg, the Kremlin was left as a temporary residence of the court. A notable tenant of the Kremlin was Napoleon Bonaparte, who entered the fortress compound with his troops without any resistance on September 14, 1812.

Towers on the Kremlin wall. / Reuters

The Kremlin became the heart of the country again after the 1917 Revolution. Despite the fact that at the end of World War I peace was signed with Germany, the Kaiser’s troops seized Pskov, a town very close to Petrograd (Saint Petersburg ), the Russian capital. The Bolsheviks feared that they might advance so Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (Lenin), leader of the revolution and of the new communist state, made the decision to move the capital to Moscow and install his government and personal residence in the Kremlin. He did so in March 1918, more than a century and 206 years ago after Peter I took the court to Saint Petersburg. From the Kremlin he led the Red Army throughout the civil war.

From 1924, Stalin ordered the installation of Lenin’s mausoleum on Red Square. Then the necropolis arose on the outside of the northeast wall of the Kremlin. Later, in the 30s, the Chúdov monastery and the Voznesensky convent were vandally demolished, the tsarist double-headed eagles disappeared from the towers, which were replaced by stars, first gold and then red ruby-colored glass, the churches were closed, the bells stopped ringing and the visits of the population to the walled complex ended.

It took until 1955, two years after Nikita Khrushiov came to power, for the Kremlin and some of its museums to be reopened to the public. But its churches and cathedrals had to wait to resume worship until Gorbachev’s ‘perestroika’, in the second half of the 80s. In 1990 UNESCO declared a World Heritage Site, not only the Kremlin itself, but also the Red Square and the Basilica of Saint Basil, another of the most famous symbols of the Russian capital.