The Moscow Kremlin Museums will host the exhibition “The Decline of the Dynasty. The last Rurikovichs. False Dmitry “, which will continue the tradition of projects related to the rulers of Russia in the Middle Ages. Pre-sale of tickets for the exposition is already open.

The curators of the exhibition have collected the most status and iconic monuments from ten museums in Russia and Europe, testifying to the stay of the last representatives of the Rurik dynasty. The exhibits will tell about the last years of the rule of the Rurikovichs and the Time of Troubles, when the existence of Russian statehood was under threat.

The exhibition project consists of two parts, located in the halls of the Assumption Belfry and the Patriarchal Palace.

In the One-Pillar Chamber of the palace, guests of the exhibition will be told about important events in the family history of Russian sovereigns in the 16th century – the accession to the royal throne, marriage, the appearance of children and death. Visitors will be able to see signs and symbols of royal power, items from the treasury of monarchs, personal belongings of representatives of the royal family, family shrines, as well as important documents.

The exposition in the exhibition hall of the Assumption Belfry is dedicated to one of the most mysterious figures of the Russian Troubles – the imaginary son of Ivan the Terrible Dmitry Ivanovich, Tsar of Muscovy, he is also False Dmitry I.

The lecture cycle “The Last Rurikovichs. Russia at a Crossroads ”, consisting of four lectures, which will begin in mid-May 2021. Also within the framework of the exhibition will be held a special educational program “Failed Dynasties: Godunovs, Shuisky, Pretender” for high school students, as well as everyone.

The exhibition itself will take place from April 6 to July 25. Tickets can already be purchased on the website www.kreml.ru