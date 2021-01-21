Information about mass checks of apartments to identify illegal redevelopment is unreliable. This was announced to Izvestia on Thursday, January 21 by the Moscow Housing Inspection.

The organization noted that information about unauthorized redevelopment works in the premises is received by the Moscow Housing Inspectorate in the form of citizens’ appeals, as well as within the framework of the provision of public services by agreement of previously completed work.

Information about illegal redevelopment also comes from executive authorities, managers and specialized organizations. After contacting the Moscow Housing Inspectorate, the premises are checked for compliance with the technical documentation.

As part of the consideration of the appeal, the organization identifies the owner, requests technical documentation, prepares an order for inspection, sends a notification of the upcoming inspection, and on the appointed day the inspector goes to the address.

If the owner does not voluntarily grant access twice, the Inspectorate applies to the court to provide access to the premises. The decision of the court is executed by the Federal Bailiff Service. If an unauthorized redevelopment is revealed, the guilty person is brought to administrative responsibility, and he is also issued an order to bring the premises to its original state.

The Moscow Housing Inspection added that they have nothing to do with the “Unified State Register of Real Estate”. The organization, as part of the consideration of an appeal containing information on illegal redevelopment, requests information regarding the owner for interdepartmental interaction in Rosreestr, and in MosgorBTI for technical documentation.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia, housing inspectorates began mass checks of apartments in order to find illegal redevelopments. It was noted that a fine can be received for a removed kitchen door, and for more radical changes in an apartment, one can lose property.