From January 1, 2023, the Moscow government will index social payments and pensions to residents of the capital by 10%. This was announced on Friday, December 16, on the official site mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin.

The increase in social payments will double the expected growth in city budget revenues. It is also noted that the size of the increase in social payments will be higher than the indexation of tariffs for housing and communal services and travel in public transport.

The minimum pension will reportedly rise to 23,313 rubles per month in 2023. More than 2 million Muscovites will receive additional pension payments.

The press service of the Moscow government also indicates that next year payments will traditionally be accrued to coincide with socially significant and memorable dates: the anniversaries of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the start of the Soviet counteroffensive near Moscow, the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The amount of these payments will be determined by separate decisions of the Moscow government.

All previously established benefits, including free travel on public transport, discounts on utility bills and free school meals, will remain.

“Decisions to increase city payments will ensure the maintenance of the achieved level of social protection for Muscovites, as well as provide targeted support to families in the most vulnerable position,” the press service concluded.

Pensions are increased once a year, by January 1, in accordance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation. At the same time, according to the law, the income of pensioners cannot be lower than the subsistence level.

The day before, it was reported that this year the Moscow government has allocated 30 billion rubles to support small and medium-sized businesses in the capital. According to Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina, more than 11,000 companies and individual entrepreneurs received support this year. The most popular program at the moment is preferential loans. They were used by more than 65% of the total number of support recipients. In general, business rates were reduced on 7.2 thousand loans.