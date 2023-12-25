Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Maxim Liksutov and artistic director of the theater, People's Artist of Russia Vladimir Mashkov took part in the opening ceremony of the “transport” Christmas tree.

This is a continuation of the joint project of the Moscow Department of Transport and the Tabakov Theater.

“This tradition was started by the mayor of Moscow. We already have five Christmas trees in the city. But the most beloved and the very first is here, near the Oleg Pavlovich Tabakov Theater,” said Maxim Liksutov.

The deputy mayor noted that preparations for the New Year holidays, the New Year holidays in the capital are already in full swing, and therefore recommended using city transport for daily trips. “And you will always be in time, always on time and accurately,” Liksutov emphasized.

“We are having a wonderful day today. For many years now, together with Moscow and the Department of Transport, we have been opening this wonderful Christmas tree. This is our amazing tradition,” said Vladimir Mashkov.

Mashkov and Liksutov signed the balls with which they decorated the Christmas tree. In addition, toys painted by the children of the SVO participants were hung on the branches.

In total, five “transport” trees were installed in Moscow in the city center. In addition to Malaya Sukharevskaya Square, 12-meter tall spruce trees appeared in Lavrushinsky Lane – next to the Tretyakov Gallery; near the Petrovka building, 38; on Kievskaya Square; and also in Gorky Park – near the skating rink.