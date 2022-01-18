The Moscow Exchange Index on Tuesday, January 18, for the first time since April 12, 2021, fell below 3,500 points. So, as of 10:10 (Moscow time), this figure was 3497.42 points (-1.77%)

From the data on site exchange floor it follows that by 10:56 Moscow time the index amounted to 3,494.14 points (-1.85%). At the same time, the RTS index fell to 1,444.87 points (2.08%).

At the same time, the dollar exchange rate grew to 76.22 rubles (+0.18%), the euro exchange rate was at the level of 86.9 rubles (+0.08%).

The price of the March futures for Brent oil on the London Stock Exchange ICE showed an increase of 1.67% to $87.92 per barrel. Futures on WTI rose in price by 2.06% to $85.02 per barrel.

On January 14, the euro exchange rate during currency trading on the Moscow Exchange increased by 0.8% by the close of the previous session, to 88.14 rubles. The last time the European currency rose to such a value on July 20 last year.

On the same day, the Moscow Exchange index fell below 3,600 points for the first time since May 4, 2021. The RTS index fell to 1,490 points – it fell below 1,500 points for the first time since May last year. Shares of “Sberbank” fell by 4%, “Gazprom” – by 1.8%.