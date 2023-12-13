The Moscow Department of Health on Wednesday, December 13, denied information about allegedly widespread cases of influenza and latent pneumonia among schoolchildren.

Information about allegedly numerous cases of illness in children in the capital and the Moscow region appeared earlier that day in a number of media and Telegram channels.

“There are currently no widespread cases of influenza and pneumonia among schoolchildren and preschool children. Currently, in the system of the Department of Education and Science of the city of Moscow there are no educational organizations that are completely closed for quarantine,” says a message on the department’s Telegram channel.

The department clarified that at the moment in Moscow there is a normal development of the epidemiological situation typical for the autumn-winter season. The incidence rate does not exceed seasonal indicators. Thus, the share of pneumonia in the overall morbidity rate among children does not exceed the indicators of the previous season. The share of minors with severe illness from the total number of hospitalized patients is insignificant and does not exceed last year’s values ​​for the same period.

However, the Department of Health clarified that in some cases restrictive measures were indeed introduced. Thus, about 1% of preschool groups and the same number of classes were quarantined for acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI) and influenza.

“It is important to note that the introduction of quarantine is a necessary measure to limit contacts between children, break the chain of transmission of infection and preserve the health of schoolchildren and pupils,” the department emphasized.

They also recalled that timely vaccination is the only truly reliable protection against the flu and its consequences.

Earlier that day, Rospotrebnadzor reported that the incidence of influenza and ARVI corresponds to seasonal norms. However, the department recommended that Moscow residents use masks in public places, as well as thoroughly sanitize their hands and rinse their noses after visiting public places.