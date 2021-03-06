Women in Moscow are slightly more vaccinated against COVID-19 than men. This was reported on March 6 by the press service of the Moscow Department of Health.

“In Moscow, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 began on December 5 last year. The number of women and men vaccinated was almost equally divided: 52% are women, 48% are men, ”the department noted.

The press service recalled that in addition to city polyclinics, you can get vaccinated in places where mobile teams come: in GUM, VDNKh, Helikon Opera theater, Depo food mall, in the flagship office of My Documents of the Central Administrative District in the Afimall City shopping center “And shopping centers” Evropeyskiy “,” Gagarinsky “,” Riviera “,” RIO “Leninsky and” Dubrovka “. This can be done without an appointment if you have a passport and an OMS policy.

In addition, you can get vaccinated in private medical clinics. The drug itself is provided for residents free of charge, only the clinic’s services for the injection will need to be paid.

Earlier, on March 5, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that more than 5 million Russians had passed the first stage of vaccination against coronavirus with Sputnik V, of which 2.5 million were fully vaccinated, having received two vaccinations.

