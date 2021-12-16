Serial poisoner Murad Sabanov, who was operating in Moscow, was overturned. The Metropolitan Court has sent the criminal case for a new trial, reports Telegram-channel Baza.

By the decision of the district court, Sabanov was to go to a strict regime colony for 16 years. TV channel REN TV clarified that the offender will remain in custody until March 15, 2022.

The court announced the sentence to Sabanov in May of this year. He was found guilty of poisoning and robbery of 30 people in the center of the capital.

In 2019, the man got to know the townspeople in the Yama area – a public space on Chistye Prudy. Sabanov offered people to drink from his bottle, which contained substances that cause loss of consciousness. After that, he robbed the victims and paid with cards in stores. The health of some of the victims suffered serious harm, but in court Sabanov denied this fact.