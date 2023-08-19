A decision ”disgusting, but which reflects reality”. Thus Sergey Lukashevsky, the director of the Sakharov Center in Moscow, commented with a post on Facebook the decision taken by the court of the Russian capital to close the institution. Distancing himself from the accusations leveled against the centre, Lukashevsky affirmed that ”everything that is happening today is exactly the opposite of what Sakharov fought for”. Expressing ”thanks for your support”, Lukashevsky said that despite the decision of the Moscow court “we will continue our work” because “the inheritance does not belong to the regime, but to the people”.

Read also

DON MERCHAN

“Sakharov was Russia’s best. Putin has become the worst. By closing the centre, Putin deals a further blow to peace” underlines the ‘father’ of Ecumenical Russia, Fr Sergio Mercanzin, commenting on the closure of the centre, after 27 years of activity. The priest, founder of Ecumenical Russia, was the one who succeeded, once Sakharov was freed from exile in Gorki, to fulfill his greatest wish: to meet John Paul II. “First – Don Mercanzin reminds Adnkronos – I brought his wife, Elena Bonner: he came to Italy for health reasons and the condition for his coming was that he didn’t see anyone. But she wanted more than ever to meet the Pope”. Don Mercanzin put all his diplomatic skills into play managing to overcome every difficulty and threats of reprisals: “The clause of the meeting was that no photos be published. Even the negatives were destroyed. The Pope said to Elena Bonner: ‘When will I be able to see her husband?’. The Pontiff was very familiar with the figure of Sakharov”. Thus, once freed from exile, the meeting took place. “It was something moving”, the ‘father’ of Ecumenical Russia still recalls today.

”Sakharov – observes the priest who defines Sakharov as the ‘Russian Gandhi’ – was an agnostic but he was of a kindness that would make Christians envious. Making war on his memory of him and on all the good he has done is a further blow to the cause of peace ”.

STEFANIA CRAXI

“Like all totalitarian regimes, I’m not surprised that Putin, in addition to the total lack of respect for human rights, does not even respect the history of that country, a country in which many dissidents have lost their lives in the name of freedom”. Thus Stefania Craxi, senator of Forza Italia and president of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Commission at Palazzo Madama, comments on the news to AdnKronos. “I would like to remind you that the then Russian dissidents were given a voice by a small socialist publishing house which published the first writings, and that thanks to Bettino Craxi and Carlo Ripa di Meana those dissidents were able to have a voice. They ensured that the Biennial of Dissent was organized which it was a disruptive event because for the first time the dissidents of the Soviet Union, Russians in primis, had a voice. And I also remember the outcry by the Communist Party where even the PCI councilors of the Biennale resigned. I say this because memory is important, and important is the Sakharov center which is not only a center in support of dissidence but preserves the memory of a great physicist and a great dissident of the Soviet Union. It is sad to see that the Russia of 2023 has returned to the dark times of the Soviet Union”.

LIA QUARTAPELLE

“A very bad news even if unfortunately expected. The further demonstration of how much freedom and independence in Putin’s Russia are practically non-existent. Closing a center dedicated to the memory of a great Russian patriot like Sakharov continues the plan to erase history of Russia carried out by Putin”. Thus Lia Quartapelle, deputy of the Democratic Party and vice-president of the Foreign Affairs commission of the Chamber, comments to AdnKronos the news of the closure of the museum and cultural center dedicated to human rights and to the legacy of the Nobel prize-winning physicist. “For this – continues Quartapelle – the best European response must be to give asylum to the dissidents who are fleeing Russia and to continue to speak of the cases of the dissidents who are in prison, from Navalny to Vladimir Kara-Murza, to all the dissidents nameless who are also serving abnormal sentences just for having dared to express a contrary opinion, in a non-violent way, against the regime”.

MAXIMILIAN IERVOLINO

“Putin plays Putin, not since today and not even since the day of the invasion of Ukraine. He has shown himself to be a bloodthirsty dictator since the second war in Chechnya. His umpteenth act against human rights, i.e. the closure of the Sakharov centre, is therefore not surprising. Putin must be arrested and tried in The Hague, as we have been asking for a long time”. Thus the national secretary of the Italian Radicals Massimiliano Iervolino comments to AdnKronos on the closure of the museum and cultural center, dedicated to human rights and to the legacy of the Nobel prize-winning physicist.

FRANCE

The French Foreign Ministry has condemned the decision by the Moscow court to order the closure of the Sakharov Center, already recognized as a ‘foreign agent’ in December 2014 at the request of the Ministry of Justice. ”France strongly condemns the decision of the Russian courts to dissolve the Sakharov center in Moscow”, reads a statement released from Paris. The Sakharov centre, continues the French Foreign Ministry, is “a respected institution of Russian civil society, custodian of the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov”.

Since it was founded, the note adds, ”the center has provided a space for free and engaged expression, through conferences and exhibitions. Since its designation as a ‘foreign agent’ in 2014, this center has come under intense pressure from the Russian authorities”. The Quai d’Orsay then stated that ”this dissolution demonstrates once again the campaign of repression carried out by the Russian authorities against the voices that still speak freely in Russia and in particular the main Russian NGOs involved in the defense of human rights, such as the Memorial and the Helsinki Group”.

GERMANY

Russian President Vladimir ”Putin wants to silence the last remaining voices in favor of democracy and human rights in Russia”. Thus the German Foreign Ministry condemned the decision of the Moscow court to close the Sakharov center. ”It is further sad proof of the repression campaign” implemented by Putin, continues the ministry. “We are on the side of those who carry on the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov,” Berlin stressed in a tweet.