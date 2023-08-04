The court upheld the 16-year sentence of ex-Colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko for taking bribes

The Moscow City Court upheld the verdict of ex-colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Dmitry Zakharchenko, who is being charged with a bribe in the amount of 1.4 billion rubles. The court studied the appeals and left the decision unchanged, Zakharchenko will serve a total of 16 years, reports TASS.

Zakharchenko was sentenced to 16 years in prison and a fine of 500 million rubles on May 17, 2022. The defendants in the case are also former lawyers Viktor Belevtsov and Vasily Kritinin (both received seven years in a strict regime colony), the already deceased businessman Valery Markelov was also involved in an organized criminal group (he received eight years in a strict regime colony and a fine of 500 million rubles) .

Dmitry Zakharchenko, according to the investigation, received bribes from organized criminal groups in 2007-2016, helping in return to hide from the field of view of the authorities.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office demanded to seize in favor of the state the property of the former head of the department for combating economic crimes of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for Rostov-on-Don, Nikolai Shchitov, worth more than 130 million rubles. He is under investigation for taking bribes.