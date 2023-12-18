The Moscow City Court reduced Ziyavudin Magomedov's sentence in the case of theft of 11 billion rubles by six months, to 18.5 years. An Izvestia correspondent reported this on December 18 from the courtroom.

In addition, Roman Gribanov was released from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, and Yuri Petrov – due to serving his sentence. Ziyavudinov’s brother, Magomed Magomedov, had his sentence reduced from 18 years to 17 years and six months in prison.

Ziyavudin Magomedov was arrested in Moscow at the end of March 2018 along with his brother Magomed. The accused were charged with nine counts of fraud, as well as organizing a criminal community. The damage in the case amounts to over 11 billion rubles.

As it became known, the brothers were the owners of the Fesco company. Using controlled offshore companies, the attackers obtained loans from Fesco itself and from various banks totaling $800 million with the goal of becoming beneficiaries of shares in the Far Eastern Shipping Company (PJSC FESCO). During the investigation, it turned out that the shares of PJSC FESCO could have been acquired through corruption schemes.

In December 2022, the Meshchansky Court sentenced Ziyavudin Magomedov to 19 years, Magomed Magomedov to 18 years in a maximum security colony and a fine of 2.5 million rubles each.