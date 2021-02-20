The appeal instance of the Moscow City Court recognized the decision to replace the suspended sentence with a real one for the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. Reported by RAPSI.

During the hearings, prosecutor Yekaterina Frolova indicated that the convict committed seven violations of the probationary period in 2020 alone and two periods of more than 30 days during which he was hiding from inspection control. “And each of these circumstances is enough to cancel the suspended sentence for the convicted person,” the prosecutor stressed.

On February 2, the Simonovsky court in the capital ruled that the person convicted in the Yves Rocher case should serve a sentence of two years and eight months in prison.