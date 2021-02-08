The Moscow City Court declared the arrest legal former Schema-monk Sergius (Nikolai Romanov), reports TASS…

In court, the agency was told that the defense’s appeal against the election of Romanov as a preventive measure in the form of detention was rejected.

Former confessor of the Sredneuralsky nunnery was arrested on the night of December 29 and taken to Moscow. The Basmanny Court arrested him for two months.

Romanov is accused of inclining to suicide, arbitrariness and violation of the right to freedom of religion. He does not admit his guilt.

According to the investigation, the excommunicated clergyman tried to persuade at least ten nuns to commit suicide. Sergius also published a video of his speech on the Web, containing signs of persuading believers to commit suicide.