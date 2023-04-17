Kara-Murza received 25 years for treason, fakes about the RF Armed Forces and work in Open Russia

On April 17, the Moscow City Court sentenced opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison (recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) for treason, cooperation with an undesirable organization and the spread of fakes about the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia.

Kara-Murza found guilty on all counts

Judge Sergei Podoprigorov began the announcement of the verdict at 11:00 Moscow time – it took about half an hour, since only the introductory and operative parts of the judgment were announced. The trial of Kara-Murza, which began in March, was held behind closed doors because of the classified materials of the criminal case.

The defendant was found guilty of committing crimes under three articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: 275 (“High treason”), 207.3 (“Dissemination of knowingly false information about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces”) and 284.1 (“Cooperation with an organization whose activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia” ).

By partial addition, the final sentence was imposed in the form of imprisonment for a term of 25 years with serving in a correctional colony of strict regime

As an additional punishment, Kara-Murza was fined 400,000 rubles and sentenced to a year and a half of restriction of freedom. He is also prohibited from engaging in journalism for seven years after serving his term.

The convict received the maximum sentence under the article on treason

The court imposed the same punishment on Kara-Murza, which was proposed during the debate of the parties by the prosecutor who supported the state prosecution. The defense insisted on the innocence of the oppositionist and asked the court for an acquittal.

Thus, Kara-Murza was sentenced to the maximum punishment in Russian practice under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

His lawyers announced their intention to appeal the verdict. Kara-Murza himself has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

The opposition leader was detained a year ago

Kara-Murza was detained on April 11, 2022 while leaving his house in Moscow. The Khamovniki District Court found him guilty of disobeying the police and arrested him for 15 days for an administrative offense.

After that, the oppositionist became a defendant in a criminal case about fakes about the Russian army, initiated by the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

He was arrested for two months as a criminal defendant. According to the investigation, Kara-Murza, “motivated by political hatred,” announced in the Arizona House of Representatives “deliberately false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces to bomb residential areas, maternity hospitals, hospitals and schools” in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice of Russia included him in the register of foreign media outlets acting as a foreign agent.

In July 2022, a second case was opened against Kara-Murza. Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said that an investigator came to the Vodnik pre-trial detention center in Moscow, where the oppositionist was being held, and handed him the decision to bring him on trial as a defendant in a new edition with the addition of Part 1 of Article 234.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Carrying out the activities of a foreign or international non-governmental organization , in respect of which a decision was made to recognize its activities as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation”).

In October of the same year, the third, most serious, treason case appeared. According to investigators, as deputy chairman of Open Russia (an organization whose activities are recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation) Kara-Murza has provided assistance to organizations from NATO member countries for several years. His actions were qualified as treason, since, according to law enforcement officers, they were directed against the security of Russia. For his services, the oppositionist received 30 thousand dollars a month.

The investigation indicated that he had British citizenship, and he is also an honorary resident of the United States.

Cases of treason traditionally fall under the jurisdiction of the FSB, but in the case of Kara-Murza, for the first time in its history, the TFR took up the investigation. Such an instruction to the department was issued by Anatoly Razinkin, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia, who decided to leave the case of the oppositionist in the TFR on the basis that two of his other cases were investigated there – about fakes about the army and cooperation with an undesirable organization.

US imposes sanctions on Russians over Kara-Murza case

On March 3, 2023, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against six Russians for violating the rights of an opposition leader under the Magnitsky Act. Among those blacklisted are Deputy Minister of Justice of Russia Oleg Sviridenko, Judge of the Basmanny Court of Moscow Elena Lenskaya, Judge of the Khamovniki District Court Diana Mishchenko and others. They were accused of violating human rights in the Kara-Murza case.

The law is named after Russian auditor Sergei Magnitsky, who was arrested in Russia in 2008. In 2009, he died in the Moscow pre-trial detention center Matrosskaya Tishina. In accordance with the law developed in the United States, those who violate human rights are subject to sanctions.

In response, Igor Girenko, spokesman for the Russian embassy in the United States, said that Moscow regards the sanctions imposed by the United States as interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Instead of waving a sanctions cudgel, the US authorities should come into contact with reality and pay attention to the deplorable situation in the field of human rights and freedoms at home Igor GirenkoPress Secretary of the Russian Embassy in the USA

The verdict against Kara-Murza has not yet entered into force. It will be executed after consideration of the appeals of the convict and his defense.