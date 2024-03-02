BERLIN. Germany is investigating Russia's apparent interception of army officials discussing the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – and possible targets. The audio of the videoconference meeting was published on social media by the head of the Russian state channel RT (Russia Today, ed.).

Officials discuss how missiles could hit the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to illegally annexed Crimea. Among other things, the military talks about how it could contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots and the programming of weapons systems.

Russian politicians have said the audio proves the “sworn enemy” is planning attacks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called the apparent leak “a very serious matter and that is why it is now being investigated very carefully, very intensively and very quickly.”

From a first analysis, it emerged that the German military would not have been very careful and would have used a simple connection via Webex and mobile phone for the video conference, instead of an encrypted line, as required for this type of conversations. The 38 minutes of audio were released on Friday by RT chief Margarita Simonyanwho said it was evidence that Germany was planning attacks on Crimea.

How the Taurus missile in the hands of Germany and which Ukraine requests works



In the recording you can hear discussions about the possible use by Ukrainian forces of German-made Taurus missiles and their potential impact. A spokeswoman for the German Defense Ministry told the AFP news agency that a secret air force conversation was intercepted.. However, he said he was “unable to say for sure” whether the vocals on the recording had been tampered with before release.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked Germany to “promptly” provide explanations. “Attempts to avoid answering questions will be regarded as an admission of guilt,” she said.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council and the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Telegram: “Our old rivals – the Germans – have once again turned into our sworn enemies.” “Look, with what accuracy and detail the Germans discuss hitting our territory with long-range missiles, choose targets to hit and discuss how to inflict maximum damage on our homeland and our people,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday that the discussion betrays the “cunning plans” of the German military, which he said had committed “blatant self-exposure.”

Kiev wants Germany to supply it with Taurus missiles, which have a range of about 500 km. Scholz has so far refused, fearing that this could lead to an escalation of the conflict. France and Britain have supplied Kiev with Scalp or Storm Shadow missiles, both with half the range.

Roderich Kiesewetter, of Germany's conservative opposition, warned that more recordings could leak. “Other conversations will certainly have been intercepted which could be disclosed later to the advantage of Russia,” he told broadcaster ZDF. It can be assumed “that the conversation was deliberately disclosed by Russia at this time with a specific intention,” namely “to prevent the delivery of the Tauruses by Germany,” he said.

Why Taurus are scary in Moscow

Olaf Scholz himself explained it: the German chancellor believes that Germany is not ready to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine because they could be used to hit Moscow. The cruise missile with a range of 500 kilometers is a weapon “which if used incorrectly can reach a specific target somewhere in Moscow”, Scholz said, adding that he was annoyed by the “criticism” for the refusal to supply Taurus to the Ukrainian armed forces, pointing out that Germany supplies Kiev with many more weapons than almost any other country.

What kind of weapon is it and what is it capable of

The Taurus KEPD 350 is a German-made cruise missile. It is not as portable or maneuverable as a traditional firearm, but is designed to be launched from aerial platforms, such as fighter planes. KEPD stands for “Kurz-Entschlossen-Präzisions-Dual-Use”, which in German means “Quick Decision – Precision – Dual Use”. This missile is produced by the German company Taurus Systems GmbH. The Taurus KEPD 350 is known for its accuracy and ability to attack highly protected targets. It is designed to strike ground targets and can be used in various missions, including precision strike scenarios against military infrastructure or strategic targets.