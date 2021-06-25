In terms of the number of hospitalized citizens with coronavirus infection, Moscow has reached an anti-record. Anastasia Rakova, the deputy mayor of the capital for social development, said this on the air of Channel One. RIA News…

“The number of people who are hospitalized is increasing, and according to this indicator, we also crossed the Rubicon and reached a new anti-record,” said Rakova.

She noted that 15 percent of infected Muscovites are in intensive care.

Earlier in Russia, the first case of infection with the delta plus strain of coronavirus was detected. According to Daria Danilenko, Deputy Director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza, “the case is unique and, most likely, imported.”

Infectious disease doctor, vaccinologist Yevgeny Timakov warned that in the current epidemiological situation, a case of a new strain of coronavirus “delta plus” could lead to a huge wave of morbidity in two months.