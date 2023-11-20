The collection, which has no analogues on the open market, will be presented for auction on December 3 by the Moscow Auction House. Experts consider the 1891 painting “Ship at Sea with Mountains in the Background” by Ivan Aivazovsky to be the top lot. The market valued the work signed by the master at 55 million rubles. In the ultra-expensive segment of things, a series of landscapes is especially noteworthy: “Villas” by Boris Kustodiev (70 million rubles), “Summer Landscape” by Ivan Shishkin (23 million rubles), “Autumn Landscape” Pyotr Konchalovsky (14 million rubles) And “Himalayas” by Nicholas Roerich (4 million rubles). In addition, the catalog includes a sketch by Viktor Vasnetsov “The Gray Warrior” (2.2 million rubles) for the program picture from the collections of the Russian Museum. The collection of 83 museum-quality lots is valued at half a billion rubles.

These auctions will be the premiere for the Moscow Auction House and the first in the high price segment for the auction holding. The collection of 83 museum-quality lots was valued at half a billion rubles. Nevertheless, the founders note that the affiliate network does not plan to develop exclusively in sales of prohibitively expensive art objects. Thus, the auction catalog included not only ultra-expensive art, but also original works of the middle price segment, in particular “Nude” by Kliment Redko and “Portrait of Aida Khmeleva” by avant-garde artist Anatoly Zverev. The works were assessed at 500 thousand rubles and 340 thousand rubles, respectively.

The pearl of the collection of the first auction of the Moscow Auction House is called the painting “Ship at Sea against the Background of Mountains” by Aivazovsky. The oil landscape was painted in 1891 and belongs to the mature period of the artist’s work. The work traces Aivazovsky’s characteristic techniques for constructing a paint layer and the features of the preparatory drawing.

“The color of the picture is based on a combination of soft shades. The sky occupies a significant place in the composition, which the artist painted with the same perfection as the surface of the sea. It may seem that in this work Aivazovsky transferred his inner peace to the seascape.”, — said collector and art historian, managing partner of the holding Sergei Podstanitsky.

It is known that another painting by Aivazovsky worth 34 million rubles will be presented at the auction. We are talking about the oil landscape “Early Morning” from 1856.

Kustodiev’s large painting “Villas” with the master’s autograph is also causing a stir among collectors. The work was painted from life in 1913 during a holiday at the Juan Les Pens resort in the south of France and depicts the apartments that the artist’s family rented.

“The trip inspired Kustodiev to create a series of works that reveal the nature of the Mediterranean in all its glory. Here, for example, the painting “Flower Meadows” was painted, which was sold at Sotheby’s in 2008 for $1.7 million,” experts say.

Shishkin’s “Summer Landscape” will also be presented at the auction. The artist developed the plot of the painting during a trip to the village of Konstantinovka near St. Petersburg in 1869. The year of creation is confirmed by the date written on the canvas next to the autograph by the artist’s hand.

Notable in the auction catalog is Vasnetsov’s drawing “The Gray Warrior,” made in charcoal and watercolor on cardboard as a gift to journalist and local historian Vladimir Gilyarovsky in 1913. This is evidenced by the dedicatory inscription by the painter. The sketch depicts a character from Vasnetsov’s program painting “Bayan,” which belongs to the fund of the State Russian Museum. The image of the epic warrior in the painter’s imagination echoed the image of Gilyarovsky. Later, journalist and poet Gilyarovsky used the drawing as an illustration for his poem “Donets-Suvorovites.”

It is reported that several works by the artist and philosopher Roerich, whose large-scale exhibition is currently being held at the State Tretyakov Gallery, will participate in the auction. The auction will feature a work in tempera on cardboard “Himalayas” from 1945 from the collection of the painter’s son Yuri Roerich. The catalog also includes works from the early period of creativity — “Portrait of an Old Man” 1894.

Russian art at the auction will also feature original works by Vasily Tropinin, Karl Bryullov, Ilya Repin, Pyotr Konchalovsky and Vladimir Makovsky. A separate stream will include ancient icons, objects of decorative and applied art, and antique second-hand books.

The day before it was reported that a bicorne hat that belonged to the French Emperor Napoleon I Bonaparte was auctioned at an auction in the French commune of Fontainebleau for a record €1.9 million.