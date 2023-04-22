The Mortuary Assistant is now available on Nintendo Switch.

The smash-hit indie horror hit – which offers some genuinely unsettling moments in its 10ish hour run time over numerous playthroughs – doesn’t seem to boast any Switch-specific features, but it does mark the first time the chilling creeper is available outside of Steam.

Zoe takes Ian through a shift in The Mortuary Assistant.

“Having completed your degree in mortuary sciences, you have taken on an apprenticeship at River Fields Mortuary. Over the past several months you have logged many hours aiding the Mortician in daily tasks along with learning the ins and outs of the embalming process as well as how to properly handle and care for the deceased,” teases the description on the Nintendo Shop.

“Late one night, you are called into work to handle some embalmings. Death doesn’t keep day time hours. But there is something different about these bodies because there is something different about you. The phone rings with the Mortician on the other end The rumors are true, and you can not leave.”

ICYMI, The Mortuary Assistant is one of the latest video games to be getting the silver screen treatment. Director Jeremiah Kipp says the film will be a “companion piece” to the game, and Kipp hopes to “retain the minimalist setting in and around the mortuary, the fascination with the process of embalming, and the nerve-shredding terror of the gameplay” .

Bertie wrote a wonderfully insightful piece about his experiences with The Mortuary Assistant, saying: “what I didn’t expect to feel from it, and which definitely runs through it, was a sense of purposeful dignity in the work I was doing, returning dignity to the bodies I was working on.

“Death left them disordered and took control of them so I have to step in and reorder them. That’s why I’m closing their mouths and eyes, and removing the fluids, and cleaning them up, however barbaric it may seem. And even though there’s a demon loose, there’s a feeling of peaceful accomplishment and calm to it. It actually feels like a nice place to be.”