Male, between 30 and 40 years old, and with financing to acquire his house of about 170,000 euros with a fixed interest rate. This is the profile of the average user who subscribes a mortgage on-line through iAhorro, according to a study by this banking comparator. The same report shows that the number of women who take out their mortgage online is significantly lower than that of men and for a somewhat lower amount, but they do so at an earlier age.

“Despite the difficulties they sometimes face when buying a home, since their salary conditions are generally worse than those of men, women obtain their mortgage at an earlier age than men,” he points out. iAhorro’s Mortgage Director, Simone Colombelli. Thus, while the highest number of hiring by women is comprised in the age range between 31 and 35 years, in the case of men the highest concentration is found in the age range between 36 and 40 years.

Despite this, the proportion of women who took out a mortgage as main loan holders was only 26%. This difference with them is also reflected in the number of requests. If their demands for a mortgage loan represented 73.5%, only 26.5% came from women.

Colombelli attributes this to the fact that the average financing obtained by men, 170,603 euros, is slightly higher than that of women, which amounts to around 167,000 euros. “It is possible that by needing a higher amount, men require more time to obtain the savings prior to contracting their mortgage,” he explains.

Labor and digital gap

The bank comparator study also reflects the great difficulty of access to housing for the youngest. Yes the youth unemployment rate registered in Spain at the end of 2020, 40.1%, more than double the average of the rest of the countries of the European Union, this slab cannot not also be transferred to the mortgage market. In this way, those under 30 years of age barely account for 11% of the holders of the mortgage loans that were signed in iAhorro last year.

Something similar happens, but for totally different reasons, with the population over 50 years old. Mortgages signed by people belonging to this age group fell considerably to represent only 5.8%. “Taking into account that the percentage of applications is even lower, 2%, it is normal that this is not a representative group”, emphasizes Colombelli. “There are people aged 60 and over who, on the one hand, are no longer attractive customers for banks due to their age, and on the other, they are not digital natives and are less familiar with online procedures. They are more likely to go to their lifelong bank to apply for a mortgage, rather than consider the option of doing it through a mortgage comparator, “he adds.

In any case, in terms of socioeconomic status, “the person who contracts his mortgage through an online channel usually has an urban profile, a medium-high educational level and is quite informed,” says Colombelli.

Fixed interest rate

Likewise, the recent evolution of the benchmark index of variable mortgages – the Euribor chained six historical lows between August of last year and January – have rekindled the flame for the fixed interest rate, to which 73.5% of those who signed a mortgage in 2020 through iAhorro. Something that for Colombelli has been closely linked to the offer by the entities. “The banks’ strategy will continue to be to bet on the fixed rate, which for some time has become their best ally in trying to weather the instability in the mortgage market and attract the customer for longer,” he says. .

When comparing the latest available data, the average nominal interest rate of the fixed mortgages signed in iAhorro in March was 1.23%, and that of the variables, 0.75% plus Euribor (being negative, the index subtracts , instead of adding). Faced with the uncertainty represented by the variable interest rate – currently its average is at very low levels, but the long-term evolution is unknown – “many buyers prefer to secure a fixed interest rate for life, since this is also at unusually low rates ”, stand out from the comparator.

What is certain is that 27,518 home mortgages were constituted in Spain in January, which represents a slight advance compared to the previous month, but a year-on-year decline of 31.6%, the most intense experienced by the mortgage market in seven years , according to the latest data from the INE. The capital granted by the banks through these loans was close to 3,550 million euros, that is, 22.4% less than the same month last year.