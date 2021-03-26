A woman walks past a mortgage ad in Madrid, in a file image. Alvaro Garcia

Neither the confinement of the first months of the pandemic, nor the change in the mortgage law that forced thousands of operations to be delayed in mid-2019. Loans to buy houses last January experienced a hit unprecedented in seven years. According to the data published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), in the beginning of 2021, 27,518 mortgages on housing were constituted in Spain. The figure is not bad compared to the previous month (in fact, it is slightly higher), but it is catastrophic for the first month of the year. Compared to January 2019, the year-on-year decline is 31.6%, the most intense experienced by the mortgage market in seven years.

In the first months of the pandemic, operations already suffered, but then the floor of falls was marked by May (-27.6%). Something similar happened during two summer months of 2019, when the entry into force of the new Law regulating real estate credit contracts caused a pothole that set operations back by 31% in September of that year. Both falls are close to the one known this Friday, but were less intense. To find a hit that exceeds that of January 2021, you have to go back in the INE statistics seven years: in February 2014, when the light began to be seen at the end of the tunnel of the Great Recession, the market for shopping loans of housing experienced a year-on-year decline of more than 32%.

If analyzed from the point of view of the capital lent by banks through home mortgages, in January the figure was close to 3,550 million euros. It is 22.4% less than twelve months earlier. The reason why the principal borrowed falls less than the number of mortgages is very simple: the loans that were signed had a much higher average amount. The 129,003 euros on average is, in fact, 13.5% more than in January 2020. This suggests that, with the evolution of the crisis, credit is being restricted for many people due to economic difficulties, but it resists demand more creditworthy (you will usually be able to access higher loans).

Balearic Islands, Asturias and Madrid, the biggest falls

By autonomous communities, none were spared the falls, although there are large differences between them in the percentage of decline. The hits from the Balearic Islands (-57%), Asturias (-50.1%) and Madrid (-49.5%) stand out. The latter is especially significant because it is one of the four large mortgage markets (together with Andalusia, Catalonia and the Valencian Community, which in all three cases experienced less intense setbacks than the national average). At the opposite extreme, Cantabria was the only territory where the January collapse did not reach double digits (-5.3%).

Why the bad data for January? Undoubtedly the second and third waves of the pandemic had an influence, although it is too early to know to what extent due to the characteristics of the INE statistics. This drinks from the property records, where weeks, and even a couple of months, can pass from the moment an operation is signed until the mortgage enters their databases (the act of constituting the mortgage). This small gap was seen in the past (for example, the incident of the new law occurred in June and July 2019, but in the statistics it was reflected in August and September). Therefore, it is not easy to know how much could be due to lost or delayed operations in autumn of last year due to the increase in the incidence of the coronavirus and how much could be due to alterations in activity in January, when the third wave put Spain in its worst situation since the onset of the pandemic, although unlike what happened in March, April and May 2020, this time the closing of the registers was not ordered (except for emergencies).

Unchanging interests

Regarding the price of the loans, the average interest in the first year of the mortgage remained unchanged compared to December with 2.47%. That is, very close to the historical ground of 2.45% that they marked in November of last year. However, when breaking down by interest rates, there were small changes: the variables became cheaper (2.17%, by 2.21% in December) and the fixed ones were slightly more expensive (2.81%, by 2.79% in December). Despite this, the fixed ones gained market share and returned to being the majority: 51.2% of the mortgages constituted on houses were with fixed interest.

As for the loan market as a whole, adding other types of urban properties (commercial premises, garages, storage rooms, etc.) and rustic properties to the analysis, January ended with 36,593 mortgages for the acquisition of real estate (these include the more than 27,000 over homes, which are the biggest part of the pie). This data is even worse than that of the segment focused on the purchase of houses, since it represents a year-on-year decline of 35.7%. The average amount of all mortgages was 143,845 euros, 11.9% more than in January 2020, and the capital loaned amounted in total to almost 5,264 million euros, 28.1% less than twelve months earlier.