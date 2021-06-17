The predisposition of the Spanish to request a mortgage begins to recover the level prior to the pandemic. Last March, just one year after the decree of the first state of alarm, 36,886 mortgages were signed, the fourth best monthly data in the last decade and the highest figure since January of last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE ). The figure is 35.1% more than in March 2020 and 19.3% more than in the same period in 2019.

In the third month of this year, in addition, there was a record in the number of fixed rate mortgages, those in which the same amount is always paid throughout the life of the loan. This figure has been the result of the bet of buyers and banking entities for a modality that offers the assurance that the same will always be paid, in the case of the former, and that ensures an unalterable and stable income, in that of the former. banks.

José Miguel Tabarés Cuadrado, vice dean of the College of Registrars of Spain, considers that the positive figures for this last quarter would be normal if the pandemic were not taken into account. “It would be something coherent if we only compared it with the evolution of prices and the number of operations in 2019.” Although March has been an exceptional month for mortgages, the quarterly data show a slight downward difference in sales compared to 2019. Between January and March 2021, 129,228 home sales were registered, 1.5% more than in the same period in 2020, with a March already affected by strict confinement. This figure, however, is below, although very close, the 133,860 registered in the first quarter of 2019.

The normality lost with the pandemic is returning to the mortgage market. “It is possible that now we will have other consistent quarters as well and the activity will remain at a usual volume. Compared to the previous year there are big increases, but if we compare it with 2019 we are on the normal path ”, highlights Tabarés Cuadrado.

What are mortgages like now?

In recent months, the market has shown a certain trend towards fixed rate mortgages. 56.2% of those signed in March were of this type. José García Montalvo, Professor of Economics at Pompeu Fabra University and member of the Valencian Institute of Economic Research, attributes this increase to the advantages offered by this modality in complex scenarios such as the current one: “The applicant prefers to know how much he is going to pay each month without be subject to interest rate risk and banks are also favoring these products ”, he assures.

In fixed-rate mortgages, the interest tends to be higher than in variable-rate mortgages, but they offer stability and security to the owner, that you will know that your quota will be the same every month, regardless of what happens in the market. According to data from the INE, the average interest rate at the beginning of home mortgages this March was 2.75% for the fixed rate, while, in the same month of 2019, it was 3.11%. Which means that now taking out a mortgage of this type is cheaper than two years ago.

How does the Euribor behave?

East indicator, which affects variable rate mortgages and mixed mortgages, closed May at -0.481%. In January it hit its historic low, reaching -0.505%. “That the Euribor has even become negative does not mean that the banks are going to give money to take out a mortgage. On the other hand, if the Euribor were to rebound, that variable mortgage would start to grow ”, explains Massimo Cermelli, economics professor at Deusto Business School. Therefore, the lower the Euribor, the lower the price of the mortgage.

Variable mortgages are subject to Euribor plus a portion of interest, called the differential, which remains fixed throughout the life of the loan. For example, in the case of a mortgage contracted with an interest composed of the Euribor plus the differential of one point, if the Euribor is at -0.5%, it must be added to the differential, which gives a result of 0 , 5% interest. If the Euribor were below the differential, no interest would be paid.

This modality presents other advantages to future owners. It generally has longer repayment terms, which makes it easier for the monthly payment to be lower. Also, they are subject to less commission and tend to be cheaper.

The interest rate in March for the variable mortgage was 2.22%, while in 2019 it was 2.35%. “Everything indicates that the Euribor will remain at a negative rate or close to zero at least until 2023”, reflects Cermelli.

Lowest median amount of mortgages

In March, the average amount of the mortgage also grew to 137,700 euros, the highest figure since February 2020, when it reached 175,100 euros. But it is still lower than in 2020 if the comparison is made by quarters, since in the first three months of last year it was 4.1% higher than now. However, it is above the same period of 2019.

In addition, there have been changes in the buyers profile: now they are older and with greater economic capacity, according to the report of the Bank of Spain The impact of the covid-19 health crisis on the housing market in Spain. “Older people have a higher savings rate and easier access to credit. When negotiating the mortgage, the temporary nature and instability of the labor market is evident above all in the most youths, more affected by the unemployment rate and with less savings ”, explains Cermelli.

Stable prices for homes

The prices of homes have not fallen as many experts predicted, but have risen slightly, specifically 0.9% in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the INE. The rise has been cutting for eight quarters, but continues to rise. And there are differences between autonomous communities. According to the Association of Property and Mercantile Registrars of Spain, in the Canary Islands, Navarra, La Rioja and the Region of Murcia, prices have dropped; while in Asturias, the Basque Country, Aragon and the Balearic Islands, they have grown and in the rest of the communities they have remained stable.

Why is the sale growing after a year of pandemic?

The improvement of economic expectations thanks to the progress in the process of vaccination and the end of the state of alarm in May help to explain the increase in home sales, but there are other factors:

Deferred operations and a change in preferences

The signing of many operations is due to the fact that they were postponed due to the pandemic. Mobility restrictions, precaution to avoid contagions, temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) and the uncertainty in the face of the health and economic situation halted the plans of many Spaniards to acquire a property. But there is also reasons linked to the need for greater comfort. This is what García Montalvo believes: “Much of the demand that has occurred so far is, either because a larger house is needed, or because the pandemic has shown that a balcony, a garden or living outside the town”.

According to the report of the Bank of Spain, the average transmitted housing surface has reached its maximum —102.9 square meters, 0.8% more than in 2020— and more than 80% of the provincial capitals reduced their weight over time. throughout 2020 in total purchases of the province in favor of the psmaller oblations.

In addition, the sale of single family Home increased 2.1% in the last quarter of 2020, according to the Association of Property and Mercantile Registrars of Spain. Albert bosch, founder of the online real estate company Housfy, explains in the Banco Sabadell podcast Digitization in the real estate sector that during 2020 more than 40,000 people from Barcelona left the city to live in towns with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants.

A safe investment

Many buyers see buying a home as a investment safe. “There is an accumulation of savings that for some has become wealth, especially for those with greater resources, and to invest, housing is an asset that has traditionally been considered low risk,” explains García Montalvo.

This is more relevant if the level of interest rates is taken into account, which, just as it makes mortgages cheaper, also lowers the profitability of financial products, which leads to investment in the purchase of a home. “When there is excess liquidity and interest rates are low, they seek to relocate that money in real assets, such as houses,” says Cermelli.