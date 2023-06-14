Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 07:00

















Murcia scored last February the best second month of the year in the last decade in terms of sales. Compared to the 1,962 operations carried out, more than 1,700 mortgages were constituted, data that, however, represents a drop of -10.85% in the number of sales carried out with respect to the previous month, but an increase of more than 29 % of mortgage loans constituted compared to the same period.

All in all, the Murcian mortgage market is no stranger to the fluctuations that, in recent months, the chapter on access to credit for households to purchase housing has been experiencing. Issues such as inflation, the war in Ukraine or the instability of the economic situation in general have put banks on guard, which have gradually tightened the requirements for access to financing.

According to the Bank of Spain, not only have the criteria for granting loans been strengthened in a general way for the third consecutive quarter, but also, in a national key, the demand for credit fell in the two segments of households (home purchase, and consumption and other purposes). On the other hand, it is necessary to consider the increase in risks perceived by financial institutions derived, among other things, from the deterioration of the economic outlook and the worsening of borrowers’ solvency. Likewise, there is a lower risk tolerance of own entities, higher financing costs borne and less availability of funds.

Getting a mortgage now is, therefore, more difficult than before, but not only because of the stricter criteria for granting it, but also because of the change in the general conditions applied to these loans. One of the most obvious consequences of this trend is the gradual increase in applied interest rates. Since the European Central Bank began the upward path of the price of money in July 2022, users have not only seen how the monthly payments on their variable-rate mortgages have increased exponentially, but also that the fixed-rate offer is less attractive in as far as interest rates are concerned.

Yet one survey Prepared by pisos.com, it points out that 72.2% of Spaniards who are going to buy a house this year admit that they will contract a fixed mortgage, compared to 16.7% who opt for the variable and 11.1% for the mixed And there are still more. 60% of those who do not have in mind buy a house This year he declares that neither the increase in the cost of mortgages nor the hardening of the conditions have conditioned his decision, some data that Ferran Font, director of Studies for the real estate portal, are revealing, “since one of the reasons that are being used to Justifying the possible drop in sales this year is based on the consequences in the mortgage market that the ECB’s change of position is having.

The Murcian real estate market



Murcia is the community where the fewest years of full salary have to be allocated to the purchase of a home or, what is the same, its real estate effort index is 2.7 points below the national average. This is revealed by the latest trend report from the Appraisal Society according to which, in the first quarter of the year, a five-year salary in the region was enough to become a full-fledged owner.

But the charm of the Murcian real estate market goes further. According to the data of the pisos.com price reportToday, buying a house in Murcia (€1,157/m2) is 7.61% more expensive than a year ago, 2.97% if we talk about prices in the capital (€1,355/m2). However, the city conquered the first position in the ranking of Spanish capitals where it is most interesting to invest in housing. With a gross rental return of 7.26%, it leads Valencia -the next in terms of return according to pisos.com- by more than half a percentage point and exceeds the national average by almost one point.