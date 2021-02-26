After eight months of uninterrupted falls and six consecutive historical lows, the index to which practically all variable mortgages in Spain refer to put the brakes on and settles on what some experts consider their natural ground. The Euribor, which this month celebrates its fifth year in negative territory, closes its average for February – in the absence of Friday’s data – at -0.502, a level slightly higher than it reached in January, when it fell to -0.505. The old loans that have to be reviewed now are cheaper and the forecasts draw a similar scenario for the next few months.

For now, since a year ago the index was at -0.288, that is, more than two tenths of a point above its current level, the revision of a loan of 150,000 euros over 30 years will save the mortgaged 13.31 euros per month, which is equivalent to to 159.72 euros per year, since his monthly payment will go from the 462.52 euros he paid until now to the current 449.21 euros, according to the calculations of the bank comparator iAhorro.

In this scenario, the mortgage market – which last year has withstood the onslaught of Covid-19, with a drop in borrowed capital of barely 0.8% – there has been “little change in the prices of the products it offers and all of them down”, points out the director of Mortgages at iAhorro, Simone Colombelli. Even so, the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has caused banks to become more strict with some clients and, instead, flatter those with better profiles to be able to attract them.

In the first case, Colombelli considers that “those who are especially related to the sectors in which the health emergency has had the greatest impact will have greater difficulties in obtaining a loan. A hotel manager, for example, who used to be a very liked profile, is going to have a very difficult time accessing a mortgage that covers 90% of the price of the house ”. These high percentages of financing are being reserved for other types of clients, such as “the official of all life”, in his words. These profiles will also make it easier when negotiating the interest rate (variable, fixed or mixed) and the bonuses associated with the mortgage.

Stable market

In any case, for banks to start raising the prices of these products, “we would need to see the Euribor on the rise for at least a semester and at levels close to 0%,” says Colombelli. Something that is far from happening. On the one hand, it is true that it would be very difficult to see the Euribor collapse beyond the ground it is on, except in very specific moments. This is so because Euribor is the interest rate at which the European entities that are part of the index manager’s panel lend money to each other. It would not make sense for them to do so at a price higher than the one charged by the European Central Bank (ECB) for keeping the excess liquidity in their coffers, that is, that 0.50%, since the guarantees offered by the supervisor are higher to which any other entity can offer.

On the other hand, however, the conditions that could push the Euribor towards zero are not yet in sight. There are three factors to take into account, in the opinion of the analyst of the financial broker XTB Joaquín Robles. First, a possible rise in interest rates, which is “totally ruled out”, he says, since the ECB has no intention of doing so until at least 2023. Second, the Euribor could rise by a hypothetical tensioning of the interbank market. Something that Robles considers unlikely, “because the ECB has already said that it will continue with liquidity injections until June 2022.”

There would be “an excellent improvement in the economic outlook that makes investors think that central banks may tighten their monetary policy, something that also goes hand in hand with the increase in credit thanks to the injections of liquidity” already mentioned, he adds. As for this possibility, “we see it unlikely,” Robles ditch. It is true that the market is already discounting the recovery that can be seen thanks to the vaccination plans, “but from there to the fact that something occurs in the real economy that could force the central banks to tighten their monetary policy, it is very complicated” , says this analyst.

For all this, Robles says he is convinced that, in the absence of important news, the Euribor will not move above -0.40 until the end of the year.