The granting of mortgages will foreseeably maintain in 2025 the positive dynamics of last year in Spain, where banks offer them almost a point less of interest that a year ago and more than half a point below the average of the euro zone, according to data from the Spanish Mortgage Association (AHE).

In 2024, 423,761 mortgages were constituted in Spain, the second highest figure for fourteen years, and the average interest rate to which they signed stood at 3.25%less than 3.32% of the previous year, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Facing 2025, everything indicates that the mortgage firm will continue to grow and that interest rates to which they are granted or reviewed They will remain moderate during the year.

The Euribor a year, the most used indicator in Spain to calculate the fees of the mortgage at variable interest, resumed its descending path in the month of February, going down to 2,407% (its lowest level since September 2022) After repressing 2,525% in Januarywhen he broke a streak of nine consecutive descents.

From this Euribor cut in February, those who have to review their mortgages will benefit annually, since a year ago, in February 2023, The Euribor closed at 3,671%.

Borja Castro’s forecast, Big Bank analyst, is that the indicator stabilizes in the 2.4-2.5% environment For months, after the drastic fall it had in 2024.

The growth in the mortgage firm is taking place in a context in which the average interest rate to which banks grant mortgages in Spain It is also going down.

According to the latest data of the Spanish Mortgage Association (AHE), in the last month of 2024 the average interest rate was 3.1% and already in January 2025 has returned to descend to 2.96%, A point less than a year earlier, when it was 4.06%.

In addition, the AHE data re -verified that in Spain the mortgages are offered to a lower interest than in the euro zone.

In January of this year, the interest rate to which the entities granted mortgages in the euro zone was 3.57%, more than half a point above the average in Spain, which It did not reach 3%.

The sector attributes these lower interest rates in Spain to the competitiveness of Spanish banks. The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, said a few weeks ago that Spain is one of the most competitive markets in Europe in loans and mortgages, being the country that, after Malta, It offers mortgages at the lowest price.

The forecasts are that in 2025 the good situation of the Spanish mortgage market is extended, because, according to a report on housing and financing of the AHE, mortgages will continue to have favorable financial conditions and it can be seen A certain downward route In financial costs.

The good march of employment, the net creation of households, the ability to indebted families, currently at a historically low level, and the impulse of the demand for housing for foreign capital are factors that make them anticipate that the concession of mortgages will also go at a good pace in 2025.

Mortgages are concentrated in medium-high income

However, the AHE indicates that the granting of credit to acquire homes will continue to be concentrated in a population segment with medium and medium-high income, especially in large populations, like Madrid and Barcelona.

However, although housing prices are higher there and financing is used more to buy real estate, the relationship between loan and housing value is lower, according to AHE, which attributes it to what they are more solvent buyerswith more income and more stable, and that can provide important savings when buying.

The indebtedness ratio in relation to the price of housing in the provinces of Teruel and Badajoz, where the average price in the third quarter of 2024 was less than 100,000 euros, is 105% and 114%respectively, according to the AHE analysis.

In the province of Barcelona, ​​with an average price of 259,943 euros, that ratio decreases to 70%, and in the Community of Madrid, where the average average was 328,330 euros in the aforementioned period, It stays at 68%.