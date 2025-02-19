The number of mortgages on homes in the set of 2024 was 423,761, 11.2% higher than the previous year, according to the advance published today by the INE. In turn, the capital borrowed stood at 61,730.5 million, with an increase of 14.2% and the average amount increased by 2.7%, to 145,673 euros.

It should be remembered that the mortgage market came from sinking in 2023, the year in which the firms collapsed to a total of 381,560, which meant a 17.8% drop in interannual terms, the largest in a decade. The reason for this bad result was in the monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB). With the Ukraine War, and the inflation triggered, in July 2022, the institution presided by Christine Lagarde initiated a cycle of types of types (starting from 0%) that carried the type of reference, the ease of deposit, to 4, to 4, 5%.

The types remained in that figure during all 2023, pushing the Euribor upwards, hence the bad result of that year. In 2024, as has already been made, the scenario has been very different. After a discreet year start, as of September the market was reactivated with the change of cycle ordered by the ECB. In June the agency carried out a reduction of types of 0.25%, which was followed by three consecutive from the ninth month of the year, which left the type of reference, that of the ease of deposit, in 3, in 3, 25%.

Consequently, in September operations climbed 33.9% in interannual terms, confirming that there was a latent demand bag waiting for a reduction of interests