Not the Leopard 2 or the Eurofighter, but the old mortar is often supposed to decide about victory or defeat in the Ukraine war. At least that’s what military experts from the USA think.

Washington, DC – A variety of weapon systems are of major importance in the Ukraine war. There has been a lot of discussion about main battle tanks and fighter jets in recent weeks. Not least because a number of countries have pledged to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine. A Ukrainian official recently called for the delivery of thousands of combat and surveillance drones, calling it the “superweapon” in this war. The news portal Task and Purpose now emphasizes the importance of mortars in war.

Ukraine War: The Mortar Is “More Important Than Ever”

Irrespective of the modern weapon systems used in the Ukraine war, exchanges of blows between infantry troops are still very important. For this reason, comparatively older weapon systems, such as the mortar, are gaining in importance, says former US General Patrick Donahoe Task and Purpose: They are “more important than ever for all soldiers who find themselves in tight combat situations”. Armored and infantry units would become increasingly dependent on mortar fire for fire support.

Donahoe goes so far as to say that: “Large caliber mortars supporting armored infantry are often the difference between victory and defeat.”

Ukraine war: mortars are important when things get hectic

Former US Navy Colonel Mark Cancian also underlines the importance of mortars: “The infantry likes mortars because you don’t have to coordinate with other units. You don’t have to call in air support, you don’t have to contact central artillery coordination, you can just direct the fire yourself.” This is also of the utmost importance in the Ukraine war.

The reason for this is that decisions can be made more quickly. This is particularly important when there is a rush in combat situations and communication channels can no longer be used. Mortars are also lighter than large caliber howitzers, making them easier to transport. Although they would have a shorter range than other weapon systems. However, this is sufficient for infantry units in acute combat situations. (LP)