The first trailer of the new film about the popular Mortal Kombat fighting video game made its premiere this Thursday with the leading role of the iconic Sub-Zero and Scorpion, but also new characters, who will hit the big screen after 24 years of the last film.

Moreover, according to the video released by Warner Bros., Cole, an MMA fighter, will be the common thread of the film, leaving aside Johnny Cage -who does not appear-, the main character of the two previous failed versions .

In the trailer, a team made up of Cole, Sonya Blade, Kung Lao, Liu Kang and Kano decides to join the Mortal Kombat martial arts tournament, which, according to the video game script, is the event in which the future of the game is settled. world and the universe.

The popular Goro, from the first of the games in the series, is also part of the film.

Another peculiarity: Kano, who in the original story is part of the army of the malevolent Shang Tsung, this time he will defend the humans.

Goro, the final six-armed enemy of the first of the games in the saga in 1992, Milena and Reptile are also part of the cast of fighters.

First feature by Simon McQuoid, who has an extensive career in commercials, has its premiere scheduled for April, after a shoot that suffered altercations due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

The Mortal Kombat video game saga, with 24 titles to its name between consoles and PC, had its adventure previously on the big screen.

The popular Christopher Lambert (Highlander) played the role of Raiden in the first Mortal Kombat of 1995.

Three years after his appearance in the fichines, in 1995, Paul WS Anderson carried out the first film of the franchise with the performances of Robin Shou, Linden Ashby, Christopher Lambert, Bridgette Wilson, Talisa Soto and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa in the roles. main.

For fans of the saga, Mortal Kombat was considered over the years as one of the best movies based on a video game, surpassing others such as Mario Bros, Double Dragon or Street Fighter.

Although the plot of the film has several differences in terms of the official history of the first games, the criticism and the reception of the fans was more than favorable as it raised more than $ 120 million at the box office.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. The sequel to the saga was not well received by critics and failed at the box office.

With the popularity of the game on the rise, the American production company New Line Cinema was encouraged to go for the sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997), appealing to several well-known characters and with a budget greater than the first installment: from 20 to 35 million dollars.

However, the film directed by John R. Leonetti (The Mask) was despised by fans. And that was also reflected in the critics, who considered it one of the worst movies of all time. This resounding failure caused the producers to cancel any idea of ​​extending the film franchise.

In 2009 due to the bankruptcy of Midway Games, the production company Warner Bros bought the entire catalog of games and the rights to make this film that will be released on April 16.