Lada Lyumos made a splendid one cosplay of Morrigan, the vampire from Darkstalkers: an interpretation that the Russian model brought to life thanks to the costume created by zoevolv and her exuberant physicality, undoubtedly in line with that of the character.

The Capcom succubus is in fact sensual and fascinating, a princess destined to inherit the throne of a demonic kingdom but who apparently she presents herself as a young and beautiful womanwith long green hair and two piercing red eyes.

Clearly there is much more behind the aesthetic aspect of Morrigan: she is a ruthless and infallible warrior, capable of floating in the air and hitting her opponents mercilessly, using a series of devastating special abilities.