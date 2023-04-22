TCL has announced the launch of the RayNeo X2 Global Developer Program (The Morpheus Plan), a developer program based on the TCL RayNeo X2 color binocular augmented reality glasses. The program invites software developers from all over the world to join the brand in designing new user-oriented and creative functions related to AR glasses, thus creating an ecosystem based on augmented reality. Presented at CES 2023, TCL RayNeo X2 are the first AR glasses to mount a Micro-LED optical waveguide color binocular display. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, TCL RayNeo X2 packs a lot of features into a lightweight and wearable body, including real-time dialogue translation, simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) with support for smart navigation, sending of calls and messages and the ability to take pictures. The glasses are expected to be mass-produced later this year, making AR technology accessible to more and more consumers.

The Morpheus Plan is RayNeo’s latest step to improve the user experience and develop all-round AR content. Applications are open to people and organizations from all over the world. Developers are invited to submit creative ideas and software solutions designed to enrich the ecosystem and explore new ways to use AR glasses. Selected entrants will receive resources and support to realize their projects, including early access to RayNeo X2 prototypes, corresponding Android and Unity-based development tools, as well as support from the RayNeo community on Discord with daily updates and sections of Q&A. The first phase of recruitment will start on April 20 and will end on May 31, 2023, the finalists will see their work included in the TCL RayNeo X2 ecosystem of applications, securing exclusive royalties.