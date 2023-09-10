From among endless rubble of adobe and round wooden beams, twisted and silentscattered on top of a mountain dotted with olive trees, appears a hunched Rachida.

This dark-skinned woman, about 50 years old, gives up searching. -What was she looking for there? – To my father. And he breaks down crying, and hugs himself and can’t stop. Her father Brahim is underneath, he is dead, she claims.

The only sound that comes out of the rubble, which forms a continuous path chaining one house to another, is the cry of a goat trapped with a beam, increasingly distant and distanced. His father, Brahim, lived in Tafagajt, a quiet village located a few kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake that shook several regions of Morocco last Friday.

We have three hours of water a day from a well that the city council built.

In reality, we have to talk about Tafagajt in the past tense, because there is nothing left. All the buildings – around a hundred – have fallen, only a solitary wall survives here and there. And with them, its inhabitants.

Hassan, a neighbor, says there were about 400 residents in the village. The earthquake buried a hundred, one in four. There is no family that tragedy does not hit hard.

“I no longer have anything,” says Rachida inconsolable alongside a neighbor with her husband in the hospital. They have stopped trying to find Brahim. “He’s under there,” she summarizes, looking toward an area of ​​rubble with a standing wall.

Soldiers remove bodies from the ruins.

A few meters from them, in a small field next to another demolished building, the pace is frenetic. Next to some old tombs, about twenty men, shovel in hand, dig new holes to bury the corpses. They build a row of elongated holes and, in parallel, another row of bodies wrapped in blankets and shrouds waits.

At one end, small groups of women, men and children console themselves under a tree. They hug, cry, look without seeing. The pain is heavy. It is summed up by an Austrian boy who has gone from Marrakech to help and carries stones taken from the rubble to make the grave. “Very intense,” he says between walks, while in the background a woman shouts “My father! My father!” She clinging to a body, along with her two brothers. He is the next to be buried.

Tafagajt is reached by a white dirt road that climbs a mountain from the town of Amizmiz, with 14,000 inhabitants, where everyone knows that many have died up there, still carrying their own death.

Dozens of people from the neighboring town have also died and the health center is overflowing with wounded and dead bodies. In Tafagajt, its inhabitants lived as best they could from livestock and subsistence agriculture, explains Hassan, but there is a drought and the olive trees do not produce olives.

“We have three hours of water a day from a well that the city council built,” he says. Now they also have the tanker truck brought by the Moroccan Army, whose soldiers search for human traces among the fallen adobe and distribute food.

Somehow, it is assumed that there can be no more survivors, but as they leave the town a group of three women scream “Salam aleikun!” several times he made a small hole in the rubble of a large house that had completely collapsed. – Is there anyone among the stones? – Who knows.

