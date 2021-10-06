On the tenth of last September, King Mohammed VI appointed Aziz Akhannouch as head of the government and assigned him to form it, as he is the head of the National Rally of Independents party, which led the September 8 elections.

Subsequently, Akhannouch proceeded with his initial consultations to form the government, which led to an alliance between three parties; It is the National Rally of Independents, which came first, then the Authenticity and Modernity Party, which came in third, and the Independence Party, which came third.

Cabinet lineup is ready

And local media sources reported that the government formation is ready and awaiting approval by Moroccan King Mohammed VI, on the eve of his inauguration of the new parliament on October 8.

Academic and political analyst, Mohamed Choucair, asserts that “it is likely that the new government will be received by the Moroccan monarch on the eve of Wednesday or Thursday, that is, before the opening of the autumn session of Parliament, in which the king will deliver his speech from a distance.”

For his part, Abdullah Abu Awad, a professor of law at the University of Abd al-Malik al-Saadi in Tangiers, believes that “saying that the government is ready is a correct statement, but much earlier than this time, given the challenges that the stage requires.”

In his statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Abu Awad explained that “as soon as Akhannouch was announced as prime minister, there was a list of many names that were nominated for the nomination from all the parties that won a number of seats, in anticipation of time and the alliances that negotiations will produce within the government.” “.

He added, “It is possible to risk saying that the logical and correct possibility is that the list of government ministers led by Aziz Akhannouch came after the alliance as an obvious result of the allied parties.”

hide the names

Over the course of more than three weeks of negotiations and the names that were nominated to take over ministerial portfolios, Akhannouch was very discreet over the list of ministers who would be part of his next government.

Speaking to “Sky News Arabia”, the academic and political analyst, Muhammad Choucair, believes that “this secrecy is a natural issue imposed by the normal course of negotiations between the components of the government coalition, as well as the approval of the Royal Court on the list of names nominated for ministerial portfolios.”

Thus, “secrecy and secrecy can provide the appropriate conditions for reaching the final version of the government formation, because any leak of any name that may not receive royal approval will lead to confusion of public opinion, and to conflicting opinions and speculations about the number of government ministers, their names and the type of portfolios assigned to them.”

On another level, Abdullah Abu Awad, a professor of law at the University of Abd al-Malik al-Saadi in Tangiers, records that “this government has more developmental than political stakes.”

He speculated that “this secrecy is a translation of two concepts, the personal conviction of the prime minister in managing his actions, and the second is represented in the majority parties’ discussion of the eligibility of Alastozar, especially since the next stage raises the concept of compromise between the majority parties, to put the concept of responsibility and accountability in carrying ministerial portfolios.”

Opening without government

After completing the electoral stations in the Kingdom by electing members of the House of Councilors (the second chamber of Parliament), on Tuesday October 05, 2021, it is expected that on Friday, October 8, Parliament’s work will open in accordance with constitutional requirements, as the King will address the deputies.

But there is a basic question that the Moroccan political and legal arena has been preoccupied with. It is linked to the possibility of opening parliament without announcing the new government coalition.

Abdullah Abu Awad answers that Parliament can be opened even though the government is not formed, and that the absolute wording in Chapter 47 of the Constitution was not restricted by any restriction or condition related to the opening of the first legislative session that the government be a problem, so the prime minister has the right to take his sufficient period to demarcate conviction of his appointed government.”

The academic and political analyst, Mohamed Choucair, believes that “the parliament will open while the government has been formed,” adding that “in the event that it is not formed, the Othmani government will continue to function as a caretaker government.”