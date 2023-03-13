The Moroccan Royal Court statement said that it affirms the following points:

First: Morocco’s position on the Palestinian issue is irreversible, and it is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the King, who is the head of the Jerusalem Committee, who placed it in the rank of the issue of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom. It is a firm principled position for Morocco, which is not subject to political bidding or narrow electoral campaigns.

Second: The foreign policy of the Kingdom is within the competence of the king, by virtue of the constitution, and he manages it based on the national constants and the supreme interests of the country, foremost of which is the issue of territorial integrity.

Third: The Kingdom’s international relations cannot be the subject of blackmail from anyone and for any consideration, especially in this complex international circumstance. Hence, the exploitation of the Kingdom’s foreign policy for an internal partisan agenda constitutes a dangerous and unacceptable precedent.

Fourth: The resumption of relations between Morocco and Israel took place in known circumstances and in a context known to all, and is framed by the communiqué issued by the Royal Court on December 10, 2020, and the communiqué published on the same day following the phone call between the King and the Palestinian President, as well as the tripartite declaration of December 22, 2020. , which was signed before the king.

At that time, the living forces of the nation, political parties, some leading personalities, and some associative bodies concerned with the Palestinian cause were informed of this decision, as they expressed their involvement and commitment to it.