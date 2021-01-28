The Moroccan monarch launches a Corona vaccination campaign and receives the first dose

Today, Thursday, King Mohammed VI of Morocco launched a national vaccination campaign against the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease.

On this occasion, the king received the first dose of the anti-virus vaccine, according to MAP.

The agency added, “According to the royal instructions, the vaccination campaign will be free of charge for all citizens, in order to achieve immunity for all components of the Moroccan people.”

“This national campaign will be carried out in a gradual manner and will benefit all Moroccan citizens and residents over the age of 17 years,” the agency stated.

The campaign aims to vaccinate about 80 percent of the population in order to “contain the outbreak of the virus, in view of a gradual return to normal life,” according to the agency.